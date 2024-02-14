Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast continues on fifth day; health deteriorates

JALNA: The health condition of Maratha quota agitation spearhead Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast entered the fifth day on Wednesday, is deteriorating, but he is not allowing doctors to examine him, an activist close to him said.

Jarange has been observing the indefinite fast at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra demanding inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping.

Talking to reporters from the protest site, Jarange warned the state government that in case he dies during his hunger strike, the members of the Maratha community would set Maharashtra on fire just the way Lord Hanuman did to Lanka.

Talking about his health condition, activist Kishor Markad said, "Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the fifth day and his health is deteriorating. His nose is bleeding, but he is not letting doctors examine him."

He is neither consuming water not taking his medicines, he added.

Among other things, Jarange has sought that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened to convert the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Warning the government, Jarange said, "In Ramayana, Lord Hanuman set Lanka on fire with the tail. If I die during my protest, the Marathas will turn Maharashtra into Lanka."