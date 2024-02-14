Maurya quits SP post, blames discrimination

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from his position as the party’s national general secretary on Tuesday, citing discrimination from the party leadership and their failure to support him in the face of controversy surrounding his remarks.

Maurya’s comments, which sparked controversy, pertained to the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple. He questioned the need for spending significant funds on the consecration ceremony, drawing criticism from within the party.

Having previously switched allegiance from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party before the 2022 polls, Maurya, who represents the state legislative council, faced condemnation from SP leadership for his statements.

Despite attempts to dissuade him, Maurya persisted, advocating for causes he believed in, such as uplifting marginalized communities and promoting scientific thinking.

Expressing frustration over his statements being labelled as personal, Maurya highlighted the disparity in treatment among party leaders.