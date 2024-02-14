Militant accused of killing 2 Punjab workers in J&K arrested, pistol recovered

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday said a hybrid militant, who was involved in killing of two migrant workers from Punjab in Srinagar last week, has been arrested and the weapon used in the targeted killing recovered.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi told reporters today that police have cracked the case of targeted killing of two workers (carpenters) from Punjab by militants in Shala Kadal area of Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar on February 7.

Police on the basis of technical and field analysis, he said, zeroed-in on certain suspects and later on based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo of Zaldagar of downtown Srinagar.

The IGP said the weapon of offence (a pistol) used in the attack has been recovered. On February 7 evening, militants shot at two migrant workers from Punjab — Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih. Both sustained critical bullet injuries and Amritpal was declared “dead on arrival” in Srinagar hospital while Rohit succumbed to the injuries next morning.