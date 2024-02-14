Price of farm produce, milk, poultry may surge if farmer agitation persists: Traders

NEW DELHI: The sealing of Delhi's borders with neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in view of farmers' march hasn't impacted the supply of fresh vegetables, milk, and poultry produce in the city for now but may cause a hike in their prices if the agitation continues, vendors said on Wednesday.

Longer routes being taken by the truckers due to the heavy security at the three border points Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, abutting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has led to delay in supplies reaching the city, as well as exports to other cities.

A wholesale vendor in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi said "The supplies to Delhi have not been impacted much as of now. However, there's a slight delay in the products reaching the city."