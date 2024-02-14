Rajasthan row after Surya Namaskar made compulsory

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, a major row has erupted over the decision to make Surya Namaskar compulsory for students in all government schools of the state. Several Muslim bodies have protested against the move and have also filed a PIL asking the HC to quash the government order that seeks to force their children to perform the Surya Namaskar.

The Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government’s mandate for Surya Namaskar in Rajasthan’s schools, effective from February 15, is accompanied by a warning of legal repercussions for non-compliance.

This decision has drawn strong opposition from Muslim organizations. The state executive of the Jamiat Ulema Hind gathered in Jaipur on Monday to urge the Muslim community to boycott the Surya Namaskar program. Furthermore, several Muslim organizations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, have collectively petitioned the Rajasthan High Court, seeking the annulment of the February 15 program and a halt to the enforcement of Surya Namaskar in schools. The HC will review petition on February 14.