Seven BJP Rajya Sabha candidates file nomination from UP

LUCKNOW: Seven BJP candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers here in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Those who filed the nominations included former Union Minister R P N Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.