Singhu border: Sound cannon deployed to stop farmers

The device, which creates an irritating noise unbearable for humans, weighs between 6.8 and 150kg and can emit sounds of up to 152 decibels.

The Delhi Police has brought one such machine to the Singhu border, installed it atop a police vehicle. The idea behind using the device, powerful enough to make a person temporarily rattled, is to make them leave the place without the use of violence.

On Tuesday, Haryana Police clashing with farmers led to injuries on both sides, with the police resorting to tear gas and water cannons to disperse the angry protestors. The police in Haryana have been receiving flak from different political parties for the usage of drones for dropping tear gas canisters.

At Singhu border, the police has also dug up trenches on the bylanes and streets to prevent the movement of vehicles and people impossible, further adding to the woes of people coming to Delhi.