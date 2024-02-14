Sonia Gandhi reaches Jaipur to file Rajya Sabha poll nomination; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur Wednesday morning to file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

She landed at the Jaipur airport accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She was received by senior leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to visit the assembly building here around 11 am to file her nomination papers , sources said.

The party is certain to win one Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and it will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She was first elected as an MP in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

Ashok Gehlot said on X, "We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister."