Srinagar Diary: PM to address rally in Jammu on Feb 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development works worth thousands of crores. He would also address a public rally in Jammu, the party’s stronghold in J&K. The BJP is hopeful that the PM rally in Udhampur to be addressed by the PM would see participation of thousands of people. During his day-long visit, the PM would inaugurate series of developmental projects in J&K including AIIMS in Samba, the 1.3 kms long highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi, Devika project at Udhampur and IIM Jammu.

Prominent Pahari leaders likely to join BJP

After inclusion of Paharis, Gadda Brahmin and two other communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list in Jammu and Kashmir by the central government, the BJP is likely to reap its political benefit with many prominent leaders of the Pahari community likely to join the saffron party in the coming days to bolster chances of party’s win in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the Union Territory The process of joining the party has started with former National Conference MLC and Pahari leader Dr Shehnaz Ganaie from Poonch joining BJP in the national capital on Monday.

Employees given last chance to file APRs

The Lt Governor administration has extended the timeline as “last and final opportunity” for filing Annual Property Returns by the government employees on Property Return System (PRS0 portal). “All the employees working under Jammu and Kashmir Government were advised to file their property returns for 2023 from Jan 1-31, 2024 on the PRS portal,” reads a government circular. The government said it was observed that many employees have failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline and have made a default in this mandatory process. Various employees have registered but not submitted their property returns.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com