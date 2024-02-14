The plight of the elderly: More insecure than before

NEW DELHI: The residents In the intricate fabric of urban existence, a growing demographic silently contends with heightened vulnerabilities: our elderly citizens. As their numbers swell, so do the shadows that encroach upon their sense of security. Their fears find validation in a distressing surge of crimes targeting this vulnerable group.

Within the corridors of power, grim statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau reverberate, painting a stark picture of the challenges faced by seniors. In the bustling heart of the national capital, an alarming uptick in crimes against senior citizens has sent shockwaves through communities. Theft, with its insidious grip, reigns supreme, closely followed by instances of cheating and fraud. Yet, the most chilling tales emerge from the darkest corners, where cases of murder and assault on elderly women shatter the fragile peace they strive to maintain.

Atul Goyal, President of the United Residents Joint Action, brings a sobering perspective to the discussion. “Whether it’s robbery, theft, or another type of attack, the dwindling physical capabilities put them (the elderly) at odds against the attackers,” he remarks.

Yet, the evolution of crime knows no bounds, as cyber thefts emerge as a new threat. In 2022, the National Crime Records Bureau reported 1,313 cases compared to 1,166 in 2021 and 906 in 2020. Data showed of the total cases, 627 pertained to theft and 136 to cheating. There were 22 cases where senior citizens were murdered and 14 incidents of assault on elderly women with intent to outrage her modesty.

The sentiments echoed by Ashok Prabhakar, President of the Malviya Nagar Senior Citizen Welfare Association, strike a chord of desperation. “The trust deficit and less-than-desired action from the administration are fueling the crime rate against the elderly in the city,” he laments.

In the face of adversity, the Delhi Police has established a senior citizen cell., a beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak landscape. GR Sehgal, President of the Senior Citizen Welfare Association, East of Kailash, speaks of a pervasive sentiment of suspicion towards law enforcement. “Many believe that knowledge of those living alone is leaked by the police itself,” he reveals. The specter of betrayal hangs heavy.