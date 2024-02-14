Two tribal youth in MP beaten up in separate incidents after disputes; seven held

BETUL: Two tribal men have been allegedly beaten up in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district following which the police have so far arrested seven persons, officials said on Wednesday.

In one of the incidents which took place on November 15 last year, the victim, resident of Baspani area, was brought to Betul city by one of the accused, who was known to him, under some pretext following a dispute over the victim borrowing money from him.

He was allegedly hung upside down in a room and beaten up with a belt, slippers and sticks, police said.

The victim told reporters on Tuesday that he was afraid of the culprits due to their "criminal background" and hence did not report the matter earlier.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the victim's family members took him to the Kotwali police station on Tuesday to file a complaint.