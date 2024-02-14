UAE, India ink 10 pacts for collaboration during PM Modi's visit

Abu Dhabi, Feb 14 (PTI) In a bid to further strengthen their bilateral relationship, India and the UAE have inked 10 pacts for collaboration in key sectors like energy, infrastructure, investments, and management of archives, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said here on Wednesday.

The 10 memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed during the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

He said the MoU in the field of electricity interconnection and trade will focus on green hydrogen and energy storage, besides cooperation on ensuring energy security and trade.