'Under what law do you want to remove masjid?' Delhi HC asks DDA

The Delhi government's religious committee has approved removal of encroachment there, the court was informed.

On DDA's plea, issuing notice to Shahi Masjid and Qabristan Kangal Shah, the high court sought replies within 10 days.

During the course of hearing, the court asked the DDA's counsel as to whether the encroachment includes the masjid and on what basis the authorities were contemplating removal of it.

"On what basis do you want to take the action? Make a clear and cogent case. Give me the exact dimensions. What is it that you want to remove and why?" the judge told the DDA's counsel and asked the lawyer to explain these when the matter is heard again on February 29.

The court said, "The point is, if the masjid is in existence for so long, under what law you want to remove it?"

On the point of encroachment, the court made it clear that the sanctity of the ridge has to be maintained and no one can be allowed to encroach upon the forest area.