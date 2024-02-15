1st UAE temple symbol of harmony, says Modi

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates, which was hitherto known for its high-tech buildings such as Burj Khalifa, is going to be famous for its interfaith harmony and cultural identity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple. “A large number of devotees will come here... This will also increase people-to-people connections,” he said.

Profusely thanking UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Zayed Al Nahyan for making the grand temple a reality, PM said the gracious gesture has won the hearts of 140 crore Indians.

“I am fortunate that last month I was able to witness the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya... I am fortunate to be in Abu Dhabi to witness the inauguration of this temple,’’ he added.