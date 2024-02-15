7 dead in fire at paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur

NEW DELHI: At least seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur on Thursday evening, police said.

The charred bodies of the seven victims were found from the premises of the factory located in Alipur's Dayalpur Market, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call about the incident was received at 5:25 pm and 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service.