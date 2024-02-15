Arunachal students rescue baby deer, win hearts

GUWAHATI: Wangwang Tangha and his friend Shonghom Hallang from India’s easternmost Changlang district on the Myanmar border did the unthinkable on Wednesday.

After saving a young deer trapped in a barricade near a transformer, the duo notified the authorities and then transferred it to the forest department. This action was unusual in an area where hunting is a popular activity among residents.

Wangwang and Shonghom are BA students of the Rang-Frah Government College, Changlang, and they hail from the Ngechang village in the district.