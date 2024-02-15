Former PM HD Deve Gowda hospitalised due to respiratory illness

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, following complaints of respiratory illness and fever.

Deve Gowda was hurried to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties. He is currently under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology and Lung Transplant Dept, Manipal Hospital.

In an official statement released from the hospital, the doctors said, “His present condition is stable, and he is being monitored by a team of specialists.”