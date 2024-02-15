Former PM HD Deve Gowda hospitalised due to respiratory illness

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, following complaints of respiratory illness and fever.
Deve Gowda was hurried to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties. He is currently under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology and Lung Transplant Dept, Manipal Hospital.
In an official statement released from the hospital, the doctors said, “His present condition is stable, and he is being monitored by a team of specialists.”
Speaking with The New Indian Express, Dr CN Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research said, “He had cough and fever for the past three days. He was undergoing treatment for the last two days at home. On Thursday morning, he was brought to the hospital and kept under observation as some medical investigations were required.”
Manjunath added that the Gowda will be discharged in a couple of days. The 91 year old JDS leader is a Rajya Sabha member.
Later in the day, Deve Gowda took to X- platform and said: “I learn that some exaggerated reports are appearing on news channels with regard to my health. I wish to clarify that I am in the hospital for only routine checks. I will be back home soon. There is no cause for any worry.”