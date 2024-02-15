Fresh tension in Manipur over suspension of cop

IMPHAL: A mob attempted to storm the Churachandpur SP office in Manipur on Thursday night, hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended after he was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab, an official said.

Taking to X, Manipur Police said, "A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stone, etc. The SF (security forces) including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shell to control the situation. Things are under watch."

Head constable Siamlalpaul was kept "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" by Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media.