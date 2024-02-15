Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed after seven days in Banbhoolpura

DEHRADUN: Given the improving situation, officials in the Banbhulpura district of Haldwani have declared a partial relaxation of the curfew on Thursday.
However, all movements outside the restricted zone remains strictly prohibited during this period.
Around six fatalities and more than 300 injuries were reported following a violent conflict triggered by the demolition of an alleged illegally constructed Madrassa on government land in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.
Reacting to the riot like situation, the administration imposed a curfew to bring the situation under control.
District Magistrate Nainital Vandana Singh ordered the relaxation of curfew and said that curfew has been relaxed for two hours to seven hours in different areas of Banbhoolpura.
However, in the rest of Banbhoolpura, the curfew was relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.
During the curfew relaxation shops dealing in essentials will remain open and the residents will be allowed to out to buy essentials, the order said.
However, unnecessary movement of people even during relaxation in curfew will remain prohibited, it said.
Movement of Banbhoolpura residents will continue to be restricted to the area under curfew during the relaxation period not outside it.
Essential supply vehicles can ply in the area if they have a pass issued by the magistrate concerned.
Students in area under curfew will be permitted to go to their centres for the boards, university or other competitive examinations if they produce their admit cards, the DM's order said.
Any violation of the order will be punishable under section 188 of the CrPC, it said.
During this time, external movement will be completely restricted. While permission to keep shops open has been granted, the administration is said to deliver essential goods to the shops and the internet will be completely shut down.
According to the order given by District Magistrate Vandana, the area of Mandi Gate of Banbhulpura police station area, the area from Shani Bazar Road to the west direction, the entire area from Railway Bazar Road to the west direction, the FCI area located in Golchha Compound will be exempted from 9 am to 4 pm.
The curfew will be relaxed from 9 pm to 11 pm and police will be deployed on the spot. During this time locals can go anywhere in the area. District Magistrate Vandana Singh said, "The situation is returning to normal. Keeping in view the local situation, curfew will be further relaxed from time to time."