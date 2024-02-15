Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed after seven days in Banbhoolpura

DEHRADUN: Given the improving situation, officials in the Banbhulpura district of Haldwani have declared a partial relaxation of the curfew on Thursday.

However, all movements outside the restricted zone remains strictly prohibited during this period.

Around six fatalities and more than 300 injuries were reported following a violent conflict triggered by the demolition of an alleged illegally constructed Madrassa on government land in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

Reacting to the riot like situation, the administration imposed a curfew to bring the situation under control.

District Magistrate Nainital Vandana Singh ordered the relaxation of curfew and said that curfew has been relaxed for two hours to seven hours in different areas of Banbhoolpura.