In constant touch with farmer leaders, says UP DGP

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police are in control of the ongoing farmers’ protests as the authorities are have been in constant dialogue with farmer leaders ensuring that the atmosphere of the state is not vitiated, says UP DGP Prashant Kumar.

The 1990 batch IPS officer who assumed the charge on January 31 with the retirement of IPS Vijay Kumar, exuded confidence that there would be no violence. “We are following ‘Samwad se Samadhan’ (solution through dialogue). We are in touch with the farmers’ leaders and the UP-Delhi borders are calm. They have been convinced that the protest has nothing to do with the state dispensation.”