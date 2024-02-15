JD(U) fields Sanjay Jha, NCP Praful Patel for Feb 27 Rajya Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: With the deadline for filing nomination to the Rajya Sabha elections ending on February 15, most political parties are preparing to announce the full list of candidates.

As many as 56 members of the House from 15 states are retiring in April and the elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. The results will be announced the same day.

While the Congress has named all ten candidates, including veteran leader Sonia Gandhi, from Rajasthan, BJP has nominated 28 so far.