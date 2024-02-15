JMM to take out ‘Nyay Yatra’ to free jailed chief

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in order to seek justice for former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has decided to go on a statewide ‘Nyay Yatra’ which is to be launched on Thursday. In order to reach out to each and every household against BJP’s conspiracy, the ‘Nyay Yatra’ will be conducted in every nook and corner of the state.

According to JMM, people will be made aware about the BJP conspiracy and explained why and under what circumstances Soren was sent to jail.

The deep conspiracy behind his arrest will also be exposed during the ‘Nyay Yatra,’ they said. District wise fasting has also been planned near the statues of freedom fighters in Ranchi, praying for the release of their top leader. ‘Nyay Yatra’ will start from February 15 in Ranchi, while other districts in the state have been asked to fix dates on or before February 20 as per their convenience.

JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Vinod Pandey. yatra will try to convince people how the BJP are targeting the CMs and governments in non-BJP ruled states.