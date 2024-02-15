Madhya Pradesh: Tribal tea seller thrashed for refusing to pay bribe

BHOPAL: Three days after the incident of a tribal youth being punched and kicked by a Bajrang Dal leader was reported in Betul district, an even more shocking incident of another tribal man Ashish Parte being stripped and brutally assaulted while being hung upside down has been reported from the same area.

Though the incident with the tribal tea-seller happened in November 2023, it has been reported to the local police, after its video went viral on Tuesday night.

The victim in the November 2023 incident, Ashish Parte, said the attackers (two accused) stripped before tying him up to be hung upside down and then beat him with sticks and belts, to demand ‘cut money’ for running the tea-shop. The shop is run by Ashish with father.