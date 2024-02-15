Maha speculation over Sharad Pawar’s NCP merging with Congress

It was conveyed that the meeting was for an upcoming rally of the INDIA bloc and selecting leaders to address these proposed rallies.

Dispelling the merger rumours, Pune City NCP unit president Prashant Jagtap said his party will not be merged with the Congress. The factions will emerge with a new name and symbol. He said the 2024 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections fight for existence so that they will fight with vigour.

According to sources, the merger talks are on, but no date has been decided. “It’s a long process, and a lot of stake is also involved. Besides, the roles of every individual, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and other leaders, must be defined in the Congress. The talk is whether the merger should happen before the Lok Sabha elections or after the state assembly elections result.

The merger will boost both parties. The cadre will get united and motivated. Besides, both have a similar ideology, so there are not many hiccups in this merger, but still, it is a long process,” said a senior Congress leader who requested anonymity. The NCP witnessed a split after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar took over the party.