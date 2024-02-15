Manipur strife: NIA takes over probe into six cases

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over six different cases of violence in the ethnic strife-torn Manipur following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week.

The anti-terror probe agency has also re-registered as many FIRs under various sections of Indian Penal Code for further investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

The cases include the assassination of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anandkumar on October 31, 2023 and the murder of four Meitei civilians by Kuki militants at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou on January 18, 2024.

Besides these two prominent cases, the NIA re-registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered at Moreh police station in connection with an attack on the IRB post at Moreh and at Moreh Bazar area on January 17, 2024 by heavily armed Kuki militants using bombs and bullets. A policeman was killed and six other security personnel had sustained injuries in the incident, they said.