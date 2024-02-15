‘Modi always ensured safety of Indians abroad’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken the initiative and spoken to leaders of other countries to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Responding to questions on the release of eight Indian Navy veterans, facing death row in Qatar, Kwatra said whenever the Indian community had faced problems, the Prime Minister and his personal initiatives ensured that they were brought back to India.

“This is direct evidence of the sensitive approach the Prime Minister adopts to address the problems faced by the Indian community,” Kwatra said during a briefing on the PM’s visit to the UAE.

The foreign secretary said that over the past 10 years, whenever Indian nationals have faced problems, it was not just a question of the Ministry of External Affairs but the whole of government approach has been adopted to ensure their safety.