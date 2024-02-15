Nadda & Vaishnaw among 3 BJP MPs renominated for RS; rest set for LS polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday re-nominated its three prominent leaders — Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan and party chief JP Nadda, among 14 candidates, for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Among the 14 party candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, the prominent names are Vaishnaw (Odisha), Nadda (Gujarat), Murugan (MP) and Ashok Chavan, who joined the saffron camp on Tuesday from Maharashtra and Govindbhai Dholakia, who donated `11 crore to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats in Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27 and last date for filing nominations is on February 15.

As per the second official party list, Nadda, who was earlier nominated to RS from his home state Himachal Pradesh, Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak and Dr Jashvantsinh Salamsinh Parmar from Gujarat, and Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Dr Ajit Gopchhade from Maharashtra have been fielded. In the first list, the BJP re-nominated Vaishnaw with the support of ruling BJD from Odisha while Dr L Murugan, Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Naroliya and Bansilal Gurjar were nominated from Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party retained power in the recent assembly elections.