No room for corruption in India: PM

“We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India and the guest of honour of this year’s World Governments Summit (WGS), PM Modi. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation. The WGS has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives and envisioning the future of the government.

It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

This time, the summit witnessed participation of 20 world leaders, including ten presidents and as many prime ministers. Governments and delegates from over 120 countries were represented at the global gathering.