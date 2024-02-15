No room for corruption in India: PM

NEW DELHI: The Indian government does not discriminate against anyone and has no room for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the World Government’s Summit where he was invited as the guest of honour. Earlier, in 2018 too, Modi was invited as a chief guest for the same summit. Crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, warmly greeted the PM upon his arrival.
“We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India and the guest of honour of this year’s World Governments Summit (WGS), PM Modi. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation. The WGS has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives and envisioning the future of the government.
It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.
This time, the summit witnessed participation of 20 world leaders, including ten presidents and as many prime ministers. Governments and delegates from over 120 countries were represented at the global gathering.
Modi spoke about India’s transformative reforms based on the mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’. He shared how India had leveraged digital technology to further welfare, inclusivity and sustainability.
Besides calling for a human-centric approach to governance, the Prime Minister also underlined India’s focus on people’s participation, last-mile-delivery and women-led development to achieve an inclusive society.
He said that given the interconnected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges.
Earlier, Modi met Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the Ruler of Dubai. The two leaders held discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, technology and education.