Only 32 out of over 2 lakh educated unemployed youth got jobs in 2 yrs

AHMEDABAD: A total of 2.38 lakh educated people in Gujarat are unemployed and have registered themselves for employment with various departments, according to government data.

Also, in the last two years, only 32 youths could land government jobs. Of these, 22 were in Ahmedabad, 9 in Bhavnagar, and one in Gandhinagar.

In response to a question posed by Congress MLAs in the Assembly on Tuesday, the state government stated that 2,38,978 educated unemployed have been registered in the last two years in a total of 29 districts, while 10,757 partially-educated unemployed have been registered, taking the number of educated unemployed people to 2,49,735.

According to the data, Anand has the highest number of unemployed — 21,633, followed by Vadodara at 18,732, Ahmedabad ranks third at 16,400, and Devbhoomi Dwarka is the lowest with 2,362 unemployed people. State Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput informed the Assembly that Rajkot has 13,439 registered jobless individuals, while Junagadh has 11,701, Panchmahal has 12,334, Surendranagar has 12,435 and Dahod has 11,095. But no one has a government job.