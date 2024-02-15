'PM should speak to three Union ministers to resolve farmers' demands'

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of a meeting with a panel of the Centre, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday said the prime minister should speak to the three visiting Union ministers to resolve the farmers' issues.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu border, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher said protesting farmers' demands should be accepted.