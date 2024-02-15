Rajasthan man jumps into lion enclosure at zoo, mauled to death

TIRUPATI: A 38-year-old man from Rajasthan was mauled to death by an eight-year-old male Asiatic lion in Sri Venkateswara Zoo here on Thursday, said a Forest department official.

Around 4 pm, Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar district in Rajasthan came as a lone visitor and entered the restricted area, said the official.

"Though our animal keeper noticed and cautioned Gujjar from entering the restricted area, he scaled the six-foot-high fence and jumped into the lions' enclosure," Tirupati Zoo curator C Selvam told PTI.

The male lion which was on display at that time in the enclosure mauled him to death, he said.

The lion did not eat any part of his body, which was found intact with neck injuries where the animal bit him, the official added.