Ranchi Diary: Scholarships for girls to pursue technical edu

The Jharkhand government will provide scholarship to girl students to pursue technical education. The scholarship scheme has been introduced to encourage girls to opt for technical education, as boys-girls ratio in state in technical institutions is merely 6:1. Under the ‘Manki Munda’ Scholarship scheme, a girl student will get a scholarship of Rs 15,000 per annum for pursuing diploma courses, while Rs 30,000 annually for engineering courses. Nearly 3,000 girl students pursuing diploma courses will be benefitted from the scheme in first year, while 1,200 students will get benefits of the scheme in engineering courses.

Champai Soren assures pucca house for everyone

The newly elected Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has assured that everyone in Jharkhand will have their own pucca house by the year 2027. No person will be forced to live in a slum or a dilapidated house, he said. Everyone will get a three-room permanent house under Abua Awaas Yojana launched by the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to Champai, the state has taken steps towards realising the dream of 20 lakh poor, needy and homeless people of having their own pucca home. Champai also handed over approval letters of Abua Awas to several beneficiaries.

Cultivation of thornless cactus

Thornless cactus will be cultivated on barren lands of the state. It will be started on an experimental basis on 157 hectares of land all over the state. Besides making the barren land green, the scheme will also become a source of income for the locals. To make the barren land of Jharkhand green, the state is taking steps towards the cultivation of thornless cactus. The scheme was announced during a workshop on the promotion of ‘Spineless Cactus Plantation and Cultivation’ organized under the aegis of Jharkhand State Watershed Mission under Rural Development Department. Objective behind this scheme is sustainable development of barren lands, watershed, improvement of ecological balance.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com