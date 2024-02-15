Safe food at workplace: FSSAI certifies 500 hospitals as ‘Eat Right Campuses’

NEW DELHI: More than 500 hospitals and medical colleges in the country, mostly private, have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The initiative focuses on creating safe, healthy and sustainable food environments within various institutions and workplaces, including hospitals as part of FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right India’ movement.
According to officials, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of certified hospitals at 162. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at 75. The other states are Maharashtra (52), West Bengal (39) and Madhya Pradesh (35).
According to officials, the achievement signifies a paradigm shift within the healthcare industry, which is prioritising not just medical care but also recognising the crucial role of healthy food choices in promoting well-being of staff and visitors.
Among these certified hospitals and medical colleges, as many as 100 are government hospitals. “This widespread adoption of the “Eat Right Campus” initiative demonstrates the collective commitment of hospitals toward enhanced food safety and sustainable practices for the well-being of their staff and visitors,” said officials.
Leading the change are institutions like SNM Hospital Leh, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital, which have embraced the initiative, the officials added.
In Delhi, hospitals like Fortis Hospital, BLK Max Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital have been certified.
The other hospitals that have been certified are Kalimpong Hospital in Darjeeling, West Bengal, District Women’s Hospital in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and more than 50 district hospitals in the country. “This represents the commitment towards food safety across diverse geographies,” the statement said.
FSSAI has established rigorous criteria and a comprehensive evaluation process for the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification programme under Eat Right India movement, which was started in 2019 as a large-scale effort to transform the country’s food ecosystem to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.
Hospitals undergo thorough audits to ensure compliance with four key parameters, which include food safety measures, steps to ensure the provision of healthy food and efforts to raise awareness among individuals.
FSSAI, spearheading the nationwide ‘Eat Right India’ movement, is making significant strides in promoting healthy eating habits among workplaces.
