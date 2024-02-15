Safe food at workplace: FSSAI certifies 500 hospitals as ‘Eat Right Campuses’

NEW DELHI: More than 500 hospitals and medical colleges in the country, mostly private, have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The initiative focuses on creating safe, healthy and sustainable food environments within various institutions and workplaces, including hospitals as part of FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right India’ movement.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of certified hospitals at 162. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at 75. The other states are Maharashtra (52), West Bengal (39) and Madhya Pradesh (35).

According to officials, the achievement signifies a paradigm shift within the healthcare industry, which is prioritising not just medical care but also recognising the crucial role of healthy food choices in promoting well-being of staff and visitors.