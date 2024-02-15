Sharad Pawar-led NCP welcomes SC decision to strike down electoral bonds'

MUMBAI: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the electoral bonds scheme is a welcome move and there should be transparency and accountability of every donation that comes to a political party.

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed the electoral bonds scheme was brought to practice to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from anonymous donors and BJP is the only party that has benefited from it since it was implemented.

This scheme cannot rule out the possibility of a 'quid pro quo' from an individual or a company to a political party and therefore seeing the quantum of electoral bonds received by the BJP, this is a possibility, he added.