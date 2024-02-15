Sonia files for RS, buzz now on Priyanka

NEW DELHI: Ending her 25-year-long innings in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

The formal announcement of Sonia’s candidacy was made by the party after her arrival in Jaipur on Wednesday morning. Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and some party leaders, Sonia filed the papers in the state assembly building around noon. She will be succeeding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is set to retire in April. Sources attributed Gandhi’s shift to the Upper House to her ‘poor health’.

The 77-year-old will now be vacating Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The move also sparked speculation of Priyanka’s Lok Sabha debut this year from the family bastion, five years after she entered active politics in 2019.

BJP re-nominates Nadda, Vaishnaw and L Murugan

The BJP on Wednesday re-nominated the party’s national president J P Nadda and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and and L Murugan as Rajya Sabha candidates from Gujarat, Odisha and MP, respectively