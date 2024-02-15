Third round of talks with farmers today

On top of the talks agenda is the demand for a legal guarantee to the minimum support price mechanism for procurement of agricultural produce.

After a meeting with Punjab police officials in the evening, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher and Bharat Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said: “The third round of talks will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai tomorrow evening at Chandigarh. Till then, we request everyone else to make the atmosphere conducive.”

“It has been projected as if we want to break into Haryana and create lawlessness but it is not true,” he said. He also requested the government to reciprocate by stopping tear gas use.