TMC leader Mahua Moitra replies to CBI questions, denies any wrongdoing

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has received responses from former TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, on the questionnaire sent to her by the agency on allegations of corruption, officials said on Thursday.

It is learnt from the sources that Moitra in her response denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted because she had raised questions on Adani Group's deals. She has also retorted saying that hopefully, before targeting her, “the Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam will become the subject of preliminary investigation by the CBI.”

The officials said that investigators of the central agency are examining the responses of Moitra, and in the due course a report would be sent to the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which had referred the matter to it.