TMC leader Mahua Moitra replies to CBI questions, denies any wrongdoing
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has received responses from former TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, on the questionnaire sent to her by the agency on allegations of corruption, officials said on Thursday.
It is learnt from the sources that Moitra in her response denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted because she had raised questions on Adani Group's deals. She has also retorted saying that hopefully, before targeting her, “the Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam will become the subject of preliminary investigation by the CBI.”
The officials said that investigators of the central agency are examining the responses of Moitra, and in the due course a report would be sent to the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which had referred the matter to it.
Following a reference it received from the Lokpal, the CBI had instituted a preliminary inquiry (PE) into the allegations against Moitra, the officials said.
The CBI has also spoken to lawyer Jai Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with its probe in the case as part of the PE, sources said.
They, however, contended that Hiranandani, who appeared before the CBI twice, had clarified some issues, but on some aspects, he was tentative and also non-cooperative.
The CBI has also questioned CPWD employees and architects, who designed the official bungalow of Mahua Moitra, the sources said, adding that they were asked if payment for the renovation of the bungalow was made by Hiranandani.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.