Actor Mimi Chakraborty resigns as TMC MP, says 'politics not my cup of tea'

KOLKATA: Popular Bengali actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday met party chief Mamata Banerjee and expressed her desire to quit as a parliamentarian, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.

Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister.

“Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she told reporters.