Uttarakhand: Curfew relaxed in Banbhoolpura, entry of outsiders still banned

DEHRADUN: In light of the improved situation, authorities in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, partially eased curfew restrictions on Thursday.
The police have arrested five more individuals in connection with the violence that occurred on February 8, accusing them of being involved in arson and firing incidents.
However, movement, even with the intention of exiting the restricted zone, remain limited.
In the past week, six Muslims were killed and more than 300 people were reported injured following a violent confrontation between the Haldwani Muncipal Corporation, and the residents of the area, triggered by the demolition of a masjid and madrasa in Banbhoolpura locality.
The authorities alleged that the mosque and madrasa were built on government land and went ahead with demolition even when the matter was pending in the court.
Following the violence, the administration imposed an indefinite curfew starting on February 8.
District Magistrate Vandana Singh of Nainital told that a partial relaxation of the curfew was implemented for varying durations, ranging from two to seven hours, in different sections of Banbhulpura. Throughout this period, the situation remained calm and under control.
However, all external movements to and from the curfew-affected zone were strictly prohibited. While shops were permitted to operate for the delivery of essential goods, internet services remained completely suspended.
According to the order given by District Magistrate Vandana, the Mandi Gate area of Banbhulpura police station, the area from Shani Bazar Road to the west direction, the entire area from Railway Bazar Road to the west direction, the FCI area located in Golchha Compound remained exempted from 9 am to 4 pm.
District Magistrate Vandana said, "the situation is returning to normal. Keeping in view the local situation, curfew will be further relaxed from time to time".