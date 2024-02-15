Uttarakhand: Curfew relaxed in Banbhoolpura, entry of outsiders still banned

DEHRADUN: In light of the improved situation, authorities in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, partially eased curfew restrictions on Thursday.

The police have arrested five more individuals in connection with the violence that occurred on February 8, accusing them of being involved in arson and firing incidents.

However, movement, even with the intention of exiting the restricted zone, remain limited.

In the past week, six Muslims were killed and more than 300 people were reported injured following a violent confrontation between the Haldwani Muncipal Corporation, and the residents of the area, triggered by the demolition of a masjid and madrasa in Banbhoolpura locality.

The authorities alleged that the mosque and madrasa were built on government land and went ahead with demolition even when the matter was pending in the court.