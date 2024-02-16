11K delegates to join 2-day BJP national meet on poll plans

NEW DELHI: As part of its meticulously planned strategy to secure over 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slated a two-day national convention, to be held on February 17-18, with over 11,000 delegates, including national and state-ranked office-bearers.
The convention will kick off with an inaugural address by party national president JP Nadda on February 17 and conclude on February 18 with a central address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.
The primary objective of the national convention is to deliberate on comprehensive agendas for the Lok Sabha polls and present a clear roadmap for electoral success to the thousands of delegates. Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to the media at the party’s central office, emphasized the BJP’s ambition to win 370 seats and the NDA’s target to exceed 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Prasad highlighted that the convention would host around 11,500 delegates, including party officials, current and former MPs, MLAs, and elected mayors, with a focus on organisational agendas.
He also took a dig at opposition parties, asserting that the BJP stands out for its democratic organisational efforts, including timely national conventions, executive meetings, and other programmes at state and district levels.
Providing further details, Prasad mentioned that Nadda will deliver the opening speech on February 17, a tradition preceding general elections for the Lok Sabha. He emphasized the significant electoral support garnered by the BJP in previous conventions and the inspirational impact of Prime Minister Modi’s addresses on party members.
Looking ahead to the LS polls, Prasad affirmed that the convention’s culmination with Modi’s address would reinforce the party’s organisational agendas. He reiterated Modi’s target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats and outlined plans for broader discussions on the agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ with an accompanying exhibition showcasing government achievements.
Furthermore, Prasad disclosed that two resolutions would be passed during the convention after detailed discussions on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In poll mode
Following its national convention, the BJP has unveiled a nationwide plan aimed at securing the targeted 370 LS seats. From February 25 to March 5, the party intends to directly engage with over 6 crore beneficiary families across the country. This initiative involves deploying 25 lakh party workers to visit households benefitting from various government schemes and affixing stickers outlining developmental guarantees.