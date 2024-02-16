11K delegates to join 2-day BJP national meet on poll plans

NEW DELHI: As part of its meticulously planned strategy to secure over 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slated a two-day national convention, to be held on February 17-18, with over 11,000 delegates, including national and state-ranked office-bearers.

The convention will kick off with an inaugural address by party national president JP Nadda on February 17 and conclude on February 18 with a central address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

The primary objective of the national convention is to deliberate on comprehensive agendas for the Lok Sabha polls and present a clear roadmap for electoral success to the thousands of delegates. Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to the media at the party’s central office, emphasized the BJP’s ambition to win 370 seats and the NDA’s target to exceed 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad highlighted that the convention would host around 11,500 delegates, including party officials, current and former MPs, MLAs, and elected mayors, with a focus on organisational agendas.