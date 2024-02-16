Absconding murder convict with Interpol Red Notice brought back from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has brought back an absconding life convict, against whom there was a Red Corner Notice (RCN) in a murder case. The convict was brought from the UAE in an operation coordinated by the agency using Interpol channels.
Officials said that the convict, named Narender Singh, was wanted by the Haryana Police in a murder case registered on December 26, 1994, at the Tohana police station and subsequently, convicted for life imprisonment by Punjab & Haryana High Court on October 24, 2009. Singh was found guilty of hacking to death one Swaran Singh using a machete. He was initially acquitted in the case by a trial court in 1998, officials said.
The state police had approached the CBI seeking an Interpol RCN against him, suspecting that he had gone missing.
“The CBI had got a Red Notice issued against him from the Interpol General Secretariat on November 07, 2023, on a request by the Haryana Police. The notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries to locate and arrest the accused,” a spokesperson for the CBI said.
“The Global Operations Centre of the CBI coordinated with Interpol NCB Abu Dhabi, Haryana Police, Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the Red Notice subject from the UAE to India,” the spokesperson said.
The CBI is the designated National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol in India, solely responsible for the coordination of Indian law enforcement agencies with the international police cooperation body.
“Due to close coordination and follow up with foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, as many as 29 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies were brought back from abroad in 2023. The CBI has got published as many as 100 RCNs through Interpol on criminals and fugitives wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in 2023,” the spokesperson said.