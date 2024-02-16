Absconding murder convict with Interpol Red Notice brought back from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has brought back an absconding life convict, against whom there was a Red Corner Notice (RCN) in a murder case. The convict was brought from the UAE in an operation coordinated by the agency using Interpol channels.

Officials said that the convict, named Narender Singh, was wanted by the Haryana Police in a murder case registered on December 26, 1994, at the Tohana police station and subsequently, convicted for life imprisonment by Punjab & Haryana High Court on October 24, 2009. Singh was found guilty of hacking to death one Swaran Singh using a machete. He was initially acquitted in the case by a trial court in 1998, officials said.