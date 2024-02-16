BJP names 8th candidate, voting inevitable for 10 RS seats in UP

LUCKNOW : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday introduced its eighth candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a necessary vote for 10 seats. The addition of Sanjay Seth, a local industrialist, on the final day for nomination submissions has intensified the competition. Now, the election features 11 candidates: eight from the BJP and three from the Samajwadi Party (SP), setting the stage for voting on February 27, with results announced the same day.

Sanjay Seth, who left the SP for the BJP in 2019, was nominated in the presence of notable BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya. This move ends the possibility of an uncontested election that was anticipated until Wednesday, as the BJP had seven candidates and the SP three.