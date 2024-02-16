BSNL says will bring signal to India-China border in Uttrakhand

DEHRADUN: Mobile phones will soon be ringing at the India-China international border during the upcoming Chardham Yatra season. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is setting up mobile towers that will allow residents of Nelong and Jadung villages to communicate with their families within the state and across the country from the comfort of their homes.
According to the information received, “BSNL officials have reported that approximately 70 per cent of the tower installation work in Nelong has been finished, with the first phase underway in Jadung”.
As per the officials of Department of Telecommunications, mobile tower signals will reach the Janaktal track. The central government is actively implementing the Vibrant Plan to rejuvenate Nelong and Jadung villages, a strategically significant initiative.
Mobile signals will soon be accessible in Ulana village in the Dhontari area, as well as in the most isolated villages of Jaudaun and Silla within the Bhatwari development block in the next two to three months.
“Despite being situated 10 to 12 km away from the main road, these villages currently lack basic facilities such as roads and communication services. Efforts are underway to install towers to ensure mobile connectivity in all these villages”, the official told.
Speaking to this newspaper, Uttrakhand Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said, “Nelong and Jadung villages are located at an altitude of 11,400 feet above sea level. These villages have historical significance as they served as trading centers between Tibet and India,” said Minister Maharaj.