BSNL says will bring signal to India-China border in Uttrakhand

DEHRADUN: Mobile phones will soon be ringing at the India-China international border during the upcoming Chardham Yatra season. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is setting up mobile towers that will allow residents of Nelong and Jadung villages to communicate with their families within the state and across the country from the comfort of their homes.

According to the information received, “BSNL officials have reported that approximately 70 per cent of the tower installation work in Nelong has been finished, with the first phase underway in Jadung”.

As per the officials of Department of Telecommunications, mobile tower signals will reach the Janaktal track. The central government is actively implementing the Vibrant Plan to rejuvenate Nelong and Jadung villages, a strategically significant initiative.