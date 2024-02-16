Champai to expand cabinet today, many new faces likely

RANCHI: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is all set to expand his Cabinet on Friday, which will also have several new faces, including JMM chief Shibu Soren’s younger son Basant Soren, who is likely to take oath as the new deputy CM.

Sources claimed that two deputy Chief Ministers, one from the JMM and the other from Congress quota, will likely take oath at the Raj Bhawan. Champai Soren (JMM) had taken the oath with two ministers -- Alamgir Alam of the Congress and the lone RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta. In his cabinet, 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister himself, could be accommodated.

According to JMM sources, the party is likely to continue with most of the ministerial positions occupied by the legislators in the previous government with a possibility of one or two changes. Congress, on the other hand, is heading towards significant changes, and at least three out of four ministerial berths are likely to be filled up with new faces.