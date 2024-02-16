Congress, Left praise judgment, say their stand vindicated

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s verdict on Thursday striking down the electoral bonds scheme as “unconstitutional”, gave ammunition to the Opposition parties which launched scathing attacks on the government for its “corrupt policies”.

Terming it “another proof of Narendra Modi’s corrupt policies”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribes and commission.

“…The right of the people to know has been placed above all clever legal arguments marshalled to defend the illegal Electoral Bonds Scheme,” said party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Reacting to the development, the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanded that details of funding through electoral bonds be made public to “expose the crony capitalist nexus of the BJP.”

Lauding the verdict, the polit bureau of the CPI-Marxist (CPM) said that by this judgment, the “unscrupulous” scheme designed to finance the ruling party by anonymous corporate donors has been completely scrapped.

The CPM is one of the petitioners who have approached the apex court against the scheme. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury welcomed the decision, saying that he is glad that this unanimous verdict has upheld his party’s contention.