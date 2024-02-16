ED summons Mahua on February 19 in FEMA case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a case of FEMA contravention, while another TMC leader Deepak Adhikari was asked to appear before the agency in a separate case, official sources said Thursday.

While the 49-year-old Moitra has been asked to depose on February 19 at ED’s Delhi office, Adhikari is expected to appear before it on February 21.

According to TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, “The ED summoned Dev soon after he announced that he will contest the Ghatal seat. This would not have happened had he given in to pressure and contested for BJP.”