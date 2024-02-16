Jharkhand: Basant Soren gets Cabinet berth along with Dipak Birua

Out of the eight ministers who took oath on Friday, there are two new faces: Basant Soren and Deepak Birua. At the same time, former Minister Joba Manjhi has been dropped from the new Cabinet.

Interestingly, Latehar legislator Baidyanath Ram, who was also supposed to take oath on Friday, did not make it to the Cabinet in the last minute due to protests from the Congress MLAs.

Ram was number 2 in the list of candidates, sent to Raj Bhawan. However he was strikes off the list in the last minute. Expressing anger on the turn of events, Ram said that the JMM decision had not sent a good message,-particularly to the Scheduled Caste community.

“I have taken this humiliation seriously and will react to it. Ek do din mein result ayega (the result will come in a day or two),” said Ram.

JMM chief Shibu Soren’s elder daughter in law Sita Soren was also supposed to take-oath as minister but, surprisingly her name was missing from the list.

Congress, however, frustrated the JMM’s plan to induct a member of Scheduled Caste community in the cabinet and finally prevailed over the JMM leadership to leave the 12th berth vacant.