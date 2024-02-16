Jharkhand: Elderly woman killed as she steps over an IED planted by Maoists

RANCHI: A 58-year-old woman was killed in an IED blast that took place in the Maoists infested jungles of West Singhbhum, about 140 km the state capital.

Identified as Randaya Purti, she had gone to collect firewood from the Kolhan jungles near Maradiri village, under the Goelkera police station area on Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman lost her life after she stopped over an IED planted by the Maoists. Her two sons, however, had a close shave as they were walking behind at a distance from her, they said.

“A 58-year woman, who had gone into the jungles to bring fire wood, got killed in an IED blast which took place on Thursday. The dead body could be recovered today only,” said Chaibasa SP, Ashutosh Shekhar.