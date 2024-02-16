Lucknow Diary: Rahul, PM Modi to be in UP to sound poll bugle

Uttar Pradesh is already into the poll mode with all the top notch political leaders frequenting the politically most crucial state of Hindi heartland. The week is set for political razzmatazz with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expected to sound the poll bugle in the state on Monday, February 19. Moreover, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, left in lurch by one of its most loyal allies RLD recently, is also expected to join the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to make up for political losses on February 19 or 20. While PM Modi will lay foundation stone of projects, Gandhi would be in Amethi.

Akhilesh Yadav tries hand at soft Hindutva

Already under fire from various sections of majority community over refusing invites for Pran Pratishthha and darshan of Ram Lalla, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is out to placate the sanatanis in UP by resorting to soft Hindutva when he, accompanied by MP wife Dimple and other senior leaders, performed puja of a “Shaligram shila” brought from Nepal from which a “shivling” will be carved and installed in a temple at Etawah – being built by the SP. High on optics, the puja, at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, was performed in full media glare.