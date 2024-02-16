Lucknow Diary: Rahul, PM Modi to be in UP to sound poll bugle

Uttar Pradesh is already into the poll mode with all the top notch political leaders frequenting the politically most crucial state of Hindi heartland. The week is set for political razzmatazz with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expected to sound the poll bugle in the state on Monday, February 19. Moreover, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, left in lurch by one of its most loyal allies RLD recently, is also expected to join the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to make up for political losses on February 19 or 20. While PM Modi will lay foundation stone of projects, Gandhi would be in Amethi.
Akhilesh Yadav tries hand at soft Hindutva
Already under fire from various sections of majority community over refusing invites for Pran Pratishthha and darshan of Ram Lalla, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is out to placate the sanatanis in UP by resorting to soft Hindutva when he, accompanied by MP wife Dimple and other senior leaders, performed puja of a “Shaligram shila” brought from Nepal from which a “shivling” will be carved and installed in a temple at Etawah – being built by the SP. High on optics, the puja, at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, was performed in full media glare.
Dissent in air for Samajwadi Party
Emerging from the shock of desertion by RLD, the Samajwadi Party is in for more dissenting voices of other allies who had come together under its umbrella during 2022 Assembly polls. While party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya quit the post of party’s general secretary alleging discrimination and demeaning attitude of party leaders, Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel, who had contested on SP symbol and snatched Sirathu Assembly segment from BJP leader Keshav Maurya, has said that she would not vote in favour of SP candidates. Patel’s decision is due to the failure of SP leadership in having PDA imprint in RS poll ticket distribution.
