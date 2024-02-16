PM Modi's degree: Gujarat HC rejects pleas by Kejriwal, Singh to quash summons in criminal defamation case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to quash the summons issued against them in a criminal defamation case over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

Through their pleas, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP's Rajya Sabha member Singh had challenged the summons by a trial court in the case filed by Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons.

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court.

Seeking the quashing of the summons, the two leaders had said that Gujarat University (GU) cannot file a defamation case before a magistrate court and rather should move the sessions court.

The metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15 last year in the defamation case filed by GU over their "sarcastic" and "derogatory" statements in connection with PM Modi's degree.

The two leaders then filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the summons.